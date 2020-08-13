Atmanirbhar Bharat: Thazhava village in Kerala resumes its glory- Making Thazhapaya, Mats from screw pine leaves

The village’s mat making industry has centuries of history. The handicraft know-how, passed over generations isn’t just a vocation for people, but is intertwined in their lives. Trade of thazhappaya made here were favourite for all even crossing the national boundaries.

Department of Culture had adopted Thazhava Panchayat as Heritage village fort rejuvenation of Thazhappaya handicraft industry.

Geographical Indication Registry granted G.I.Tag to Thazhappaya based on recommendations from Central Government’s Ministry of Textiles.

This beautiful village is now trying to reclaim it’s lost glory in handicraft industry