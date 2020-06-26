Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan will result in comprehensive development of rural India: HM

Union Home Minister said “Under Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan various developmental works will be undertaken, such as the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, PM Sadak Yojana, construction of toilets and expressways, tree plantation etc. This will not only lead to development of infrastructure in the villages but will also play an important role in the comprehensive development of rural India.”

Union Home Minister said, “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan will be implemented in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh which will benefit crores of migrant workers and poor labourers by providing them with employment opportunities close to their homes”.

“I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for this unprecedented scheme which is a combination of welfare of the poor and rural development” said HM Amit Shah.