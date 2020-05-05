Atal Tunnel, HP: Construction commences with necessary COVID-19 precautions

Atal Tunnel is being constructed in the Pir Panjal ranges of Himachal Pradesh since Manali-Sarchu-Leh road remains closed for six months in a year due to Rohtang Pass being completely snow bound between Nov and May. It will connect Manali to Lahaul Valley throughout the year and will reduce the road length of Manali-Rohtang Pass-Sarchu-Leh road by 46 Kms. Besides connecting the people of Lahual to rest of India through the year the tunnel will aid the forward connectivity offering the security forces a major strategic advantage.



​The Atal Tunnel is in the critical stage of construction wherein road surface works, installation of electro-mechanic fittings including lighting, ventilation and Intelligent Traffic Control Systems are being executed. One steel super structure bridge of 100 meter length across River Chandra on the North Portal of the tunnel is also under construction. The work was halted for 10 days due to the COVID 19 pandemic outbreak.



​Since, the construction of Tunnel is at a crucial stage, proactive measures were taken wherein Lt Gen Harpal Singh, DG Border Roads took up the matter with Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and work recommenced on 05 Apr 2020 with on site labour in active coordination with the State Govt. Works in Atal Tunnel are being executed with all necessary COVID-19 precautions in place to ensure its completion in Sep 2020 as planned.

