At least 7 killed and over 30 hurt as bus and pickup collide in UP's Pilibhit | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

In a tragic incident, the vehicles collided early Saturday morning in Puranpur area of the district. The injured were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital and some of them were then referred to the district hospital after primary treatment. Most of the victims belonged to Pilibhit.

The bus was coming to Pilibhit from Lucknow and the pickup was coming from Puraipur. The accident happened at the borders of Puranpur. The bus overturned in the fields as a result of which several people in the bus got crushed. Some occupants of the pickup also received injuries in the accident.