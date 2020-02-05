At least 10 on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

Japan quarantined the vessel carrying 3,711 people and began testing those on board for the virus after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the illness. Japan’s Health Minister said that specimens were collected from 273 people on board the cruise, which arrived in Yokohama Bay on Monday.

So far, the results of 31 tests are available, with 10 confirmed to have the virus, he said. The 10 who tested positive were removed from the vessel in the early morning and sent to medical facilities, the minister added. Meanwhile, hundreds of travelers onboard another cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong today will be allowed to leave the vessel after health checks, despite three passengers testing positive for coronavirus.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 24,000 in mainland China. The outbreak has prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. Several governments have imposed travel restrictions and airlines have suspended flights to and from China.