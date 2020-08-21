At 62,282, India records highest single day recoveries in a single day

62,282 have recovered and been discharged in the past 24 hours.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 21.5 lakh mark today (21,58,946). The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and reached 14,66,918 today. As a higher number of patient recover, their percentage rate continues to steeply rise along with steady decline in percentage Active Cases.

With such high level of recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has soared past 74% (74.28% today) ensuring more and more patients are recovering.

This is bolstered by 33 States and UTs reporting Recovery Rate more than 50%.

The current active cases (6,92,028) compose the actual case load of the country. It is 23.82% of the total positive cases today, registering further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision.

A sharpened focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgradation of clinical skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients by active technical guidance through tele-consultation sessions of AIIMS, New Delhi etc., have together led to point-to-point and efficient patient management. This has ensured that India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.89%.

8,05,985 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for identification of the disease. This has taken the cumulative tests to 3,3,467,237.

The testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1504 labs in the country; 978 labs in the government sector and 526 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 772 (Govt: 453 + Private: 319)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 614 (Govt: 491 + Private: 123)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 118 (Govt: 34 + Private: 84)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.