Astrologer Tanuj Lalchandani reveals the mistakes that give unfavourable planetary results

In order to rectify these mistakes, we first need to realize them. In order to gain blessing of different planets, we need to stop making the following mistakes:

Sun: Tax evasion and hurting the sentiments of others leads to unfavourable results from the planet Sun.

Moon: Insulting or hurting women who are like mother, grandmother and other elderly women leads to inauspicious results from Moon. Obtaining something via fraud also leads to negative results.

Mars: Fighting with brothers, brothers-in-law and defrauding them leads to inauspicious results from Mars.

Mercury: Hurting the sentiments of sisters, daughters and aunts can give unfavourable results from the planet Mercury.

Jupiter: Jupiter can give inauspicious results if one hurts their father, grandfather or men who are fatherly figures. Insulting saints and sadhus also leads to inauspicious results from Jupiter.

Venus: Hurting one’s partner leads to negative results from Venus. Wearing or keeping torn and dirty clothes also leads to inauspicious results from Venus.

Saturn: Insulting or hurting uncles, not paying the employees and insulting servants leads to negative results from Saturn. Those tenants who trouble the landlords by not vacating or otherwise trouble them also suffer negative effects. Consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food can also lead to inauspicious results.

Rahu: Hurting or insulting older brothers or maternal relatives and killing of snakes leads to unfavourable results from Rahu.

Ketu: Insulting nephews leads to inauspicious results from Ketu. Negative results may also occur if one destroys temple property and flag, or gives false witness or kills a dog or gets it killed through someone else.

In order to obtain auspicious results, avoid these mistakes. Follow the path of virtue and respect everyone. Being calm will help one in appeasing all the planets.

Tanuj Lalchandani

Tanuj Lalchandani started exploring the world of astrology under the tutelage of his guru, Late Shri Subhash Chand Gupta. He started at a young age and has a wide clientele ranging from different countries and fields.

At the young age of 35, Tanuj has received an Honorary Doctorate in Astrology from National American University. He has also been the recipient of “Excellence in Astrology” and “Excellence in Tarot Card Reading” by National Institute for Education & Research (NIER). He was recently awarded with “Outstanding Achievement in Vedic Astrology” award at “India Glorious Achievers Award”.

He has authored two books, “Treasure Trove of Zodiacs” and “Tatva, Soul & Karma”. His articles have also been featured in newspapers and magazines like Entrepreneur India, Hindustan Times and Forbes India.

He considers his temple to be his biggest achievement.

By the Almighty’s blessings, he has been able to start a temple, “Shri Tatkaleshwar Gauri Mahadev Mandir & Triveni Navgrah Shani Dham” in Tonk, Rajasthan.

Tanuj believes in suggesting simple remedies which help in improving one’s karma. He is happy to have a content clientele who consider him a friend and a guide.

