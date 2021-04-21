AstraZeneca Pharma India launches Fasenra in India

AstraZeneca Pharma India has launched Fasenra in India. Benralizumab (Fasenra) is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.

Earlier, the company had received Import and Market Permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorization- Additional Indication) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mg/mL solution for injection (Fasenra).

AstraZeneca Pharma India is a global biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for core areas of healthcare, including cardiovascular/metabolic disease, cancer and respiratory, inflammatory and autoimmune disease. The company operates through two segments Healthcare and Clinical Trial.

