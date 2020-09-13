AstraZeneca, Oxford University resume Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines

The trials resumed after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority’s confirmed that the trials were safe. The human trials resumed days after a pause had been announced in the trials after an adverse reaction in one of the participants. AstraZeneca and the Oxford University confirmed that independent investigations concluded that the trials were safe to restart.



AstraZeneca said that all trial investigators and participants will be d with the relevant information and this will be disclosed on global clinical registries, according to the clinical trial and regulatory standards. According to the Oxford University scientists, of the hundreds of potential COVID-19 vaccines in development, six are in the final stages of testing, known as phase three clinical trials.



