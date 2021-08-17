Aster DM Healthcare zooms on planning to invest Rs 235 crore to add 411 beds in India

Aster DM Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 176.00, up by 12.70 points or 7.78% from its previous closing of Rs. 163.30 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs. 163.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 184.00 and Rs. 161.25 respectively. So far 245623 shares were traded on the counter. The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 184.00 on 17-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 120.00 on 10-Sep-2020. Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 184.00 and Rs. 150.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8891.33 crore. The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.33% and 43.79% respectively. Aster DM Healthcare is betting big on expanding its presence In India and will invest around Rs 235 crore to add 411 beds in the country in the next 18 months. Apart from increasing the bed capacity, the company will also create a network of Aster labs and Aster Homecare along with a network of franchisee pharmacies to connect these. This will make an ecosystem along with Aster hospitals to provide primary to quaternary care to people in the South Indian states where it operate. Aster DM Healthcare operates as a healthcare company in the Middle East, India, and the Far East. It operates hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, diagnostic centers, educational institutions, and healthcare management and healthcare support systems.

ms.

Related

Please share this news







