Aster CMI Hospital announces free IVF consultation to help fulfill the dreams of parenthood of infertile couples

Bangalore : In the last few decades, due to the changes in lifestyle, environment, and very pertinently the economic and academic aspirations of people, there has been an upsurge in the number of couples facing infertility in the country. Dealing with infertility can be emotionally taxing, therefore, to help the couples who, wish to start their treatment and fulfill their dreams of parenthood, Aster CMI Hospital has announced free IVF consultation for the whole month of December to resolve the various queries which persist in the minds of such couples before they opt. for an IVF treatment. Couples who wish to book a free IVF Consultation can on 7022889025 / 9740067528.

Speaking on the launch of the free consultation, Dr. Deepthi Bawa, Consultant – Reproductive Medicine & IVF, Aster CMI Hospital said: “Being childless is emotionally and physically traumatic for many couples and they often feel very lonely in their journey of life. As per the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) estimates, 10-14% of married couples in India face infertility, and nearly 27.5 million couples who want to conceive suffer from infertility. The study further highlights that only 45% of couples visit a doctor when they are trying to conceive. It also throws light on the fact that close to 55% of women are not even aware of ovulation tracking products like fertility gadgets and 75% of men don’t have any knowledge about it. With this initiative, we would like to create awareness on Infertility problems and encourage people to come and visit their specialists”

Even though, in recent years, fertility treatment in India has made considerable progress both in terms of expertise and adoption of procedures. However, only 1% of infertile couples in the country currently seek any kind of treatment which makes increasing awareness about the treatment the need of the hour.

