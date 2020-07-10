Assam’s 14 districts still under flood water

Out of 33, 14 districts are under flood water. Dhemaji is the worst hit district, followed by Lakhimpur district where nearly 6 villages under Naobaicha revenue circle inundated.

There has been no report of any death case in the last 24 hours and the total number of deaths stand at 40.

With new areas inundated, the number of population affected have gone up from over 1.8 lakh to 3.41 lakh in the last 24 hours as per the latest flood bulletin released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Friday evening.

Over 46 thousand hectares of cropped areas have been damaged and over 700 villages are submerged. Total of 2,386 inmates housed in 41 relief camps and centres.

However, due to erosion, in many districts including Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Lakhimpur,Sonitpur,Udalguri,

Kokrajhar and South Salmara swathes of land eroded in the last 24 hours.

The state Government is on alert following the forecast of heavy to heavy rainfall in many parts of Assam for the next 3 to 4 days.