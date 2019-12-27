Assam: Peace & progress rally by BJP held at Jagiroad

Rally led by Hemant Biswa Sharma was held at Jagiroad of Morigaon district which is around 60 km from Guwahati.

Later Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and other party leaders also attended the rally.

The 4km long rally which started from Jagiroad College Play ground concluded at Jagiroad Kahikuchi LP School.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said that Assam is a land of peace.

Assuring that culture and indigenous identity will be maintained, the Chief Minister said that new heights of development will be achieved in the future.

