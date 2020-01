Assam fully geared up for third edition of Khelo India Youth Games

Around 6800 athletes are expected to participate in the Games. The upcoming event will witness 20 national level multidisciplinary grassroots games along with Cycling and Lawn Bowls which are added in this edition.

Talking about the Games, Chief Minister of Assam Sarbanada Sonowal said that whole Assam is delighted to host the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

He also said that these games will help Assam to become a sports powerhouse.