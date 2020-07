Assam floods: Over 50,000 people take shelter at relief camps

96 people lost their lives due to floods so far. Majority portion of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are also under water.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat and Rural Development department would give priority in allocating works under MGNREGA at flood hit areas.

Principal Secretary J B Ekka said that MGNREGA works are affected to some extent due to floods. As soon as the flood water recedes priority basis works will be done.