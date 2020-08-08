Assam: Flood waters continue to recede; people returning back homes

However the administration is working hard to resettle the flood affected people whose houses may have been damaged or washed away by the devastating flood and erosion. Most houses are full of mud with the flood water receding while drinking water is a big issue as lives returning back to normal. The flood water sunk the existing tube wells and the water becomes smelly making it undrinkable.

During this time the SDRF, NDRF along with the civil bodies main motive is to distribute every possible relief materials including sanitizers, phenyl, bleaching powder as the water dries leaving behind mud and dirt.

As per the ASDMA reports the Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level mark at Nematighat in Jorhat. While the number of affected districts which are still under water includes Dhemaji, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Kamrip(M) and Morigon.

The present population affected by the flood is less than 13 thousand while 201 inmates are still taking shelter in 2 relief camps.