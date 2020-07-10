Assam flood situation improves

Over 1 lakh 82 thousand people still remain affected. Around 400 villages and localities are affected by flood waters. Over 1000 affected people are taking shelter at 16 relief camps and 18 relief centres. With no fresh death cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total death toll this flood season stands at 40

According to IMD, rainfall at most places of Assam with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur in the next five days from July 9. Moderate thunderstorm and lightning is forcasted in various districts including Biswanath, Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Mankachar and Bongaigaon.