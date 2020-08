The number of districts affected by flood stands at 3 out of the 33 districts. With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 113.

Inspite of the floods receding in Assam over the last seven days , Assam Government is keeping nothing to chance.

MeT department said moderate rain/thundershowers is likely to occur at many places of Assam in the next two to three days.