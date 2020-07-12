Assam CM reviews flood situation in the state

The Chief Minister reviewed the flood situation in presence of the Water Resource Minister in Guwahati on Sunday evening.

He also ordered to repair the breached portion of the river embankments in a war footing manner. He also asked Deputy Commissioners to deploy SDRF and NDRF in rescue and relief efforts.

Around 9 lakh people are reeling under the fury of floods in 21 districts. Flood water has also inundated several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Around 10,000 people are shifted to temporary relief camps by the district administrations.