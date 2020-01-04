Assam BJP organises biggest ever party meet in Guwahati

The meeting is being seen as a curtain raiser before the launch of the mass contact movement across the country from tomorrow seeking public support for CAA ,National Working President JP Nadda will address the meeting, accompanied by National Gen. Secy. Ram Madhab, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonwal and all MPs and MLAs of the state.

The massive public awareness campaign of BJP to dispel misconceptions regarding Citizenship Amendment Act will kick start from tomorrow.

The party will reach out to three crore families over a period of ten days.

The party has also launched a toll free number for the purpose.BJP has decided to add momentum to its campaign launched in support of Citizenship Amednment Act..

Party’s senior leaders, union ministers and chief ministers will visit households across the country on 5th January as part of their exercise to contact three crore families in 10 days to mobilise support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

