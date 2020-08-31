Assam Assembly Session begins amidst COVID-19

The session started with heated arguments and protests by opposition over NRC, Foreigners’ issue and the alleged Government’s failure to manage the COVID 19 pandemic in the state. One of MLA’s of Congress party Rupjyoti Kurmi was suspended during the question hour after he repeatedly protested some actions of the Government on an issue related to indigenous people. Replying to a question raised by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on action taken to the members of the alleged scam of APSC , State Parliamentary Affairs Minister said those members of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) who were found guilty were arrested including the Chairman of APSC. While replying to a question on implementation of Assam Accord raised by Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, on behalf of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal who holds the portfolio of Implementation of Assam Accord Department, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that a number of steps are being taken by the State government for speedy and effective implementation of the Assam Accord during the period 2014-15 till date including the visit of Indo-Bangladesh border by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal along with a team of MLAs to see the first hand status of Border fencing and sealing.

After the speaker disallowed the Adjournment motion brought by both the Oppositions Congress and AIUDF, both the parties paved the walk out of the House.

It is to be mentioned here that 21 bills are likely to come up during this autumn session. Among the new bills are The Birangana Sati Sadhini Rajyik Vishwaidyalaya Bill, 2020, The Assam Agricultural Produce & Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Assam MSME (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill, 2020 and The Assam Skill University Bill, 2020. The government is also likely to move bills for two amendments in existing labour laws.

Meanwhile, utmost precautions have been taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Only 50 per cent members are attending the session maintaining social distancing.

– Duina Barbarua