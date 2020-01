The members of the insurgent groups — ULFA (I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB — surrendered in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a programme in Guwahati.

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters that this is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. He also said it was one of the largest surrender of terrorists in the recent times.