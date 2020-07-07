Assam: 2 lakh population affected by Flood in 13 districts

The Indian Metrological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy fall in the Northeast for two to three days beginning July 9.

Extremely heavy rainfall in the catchments of northern tributaries of Brahmaputra on 9th and 10th July 2020 namely Sankosh, Manas, Beki, Dhansiri(N) is predicted which may cause severe inundation in the districts of Dhubri,Chirang, Baksa, Bongaigoan, Barpeta, Nalbari districts during 10th July onwards.

Similarly, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the catchments of Southern tributaries namely, Lohit, Noa Dining, Burhidehing are likely to cause severe flooding in the districts of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.