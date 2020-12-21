Asim Warsi, SVP & Head, E-Commerce Business, Samsung India Speaks on Powering Digital India

As we complete 25 years in India and refresh our commitment to the country with our new vision of Powering Digital India, here is a message from Asim Warsi, SVP & Head, E-Commerce Business, Samsung India for Samsung’s consumers, partners and employees across the country, who have walked with us in this journey of 25 successful years.

“On the Silver Jubilee year of Samsung India, I feel specially privileged to have spent the last 15 years working in this global tech powerhouse. Easily the most thrilling and fast paced 15 years of my professional life, that if I had the chance to rewind the clock and play it once more, I would gladly all over again. What has inspired me the most, has been the rock solid commitment to innovation, specially local India centric innovations, the passion to listen, understand and address our consumers, partners and employees needs, and the ability to deliver what we commit. At this milestone, as India’s technology market leader we refresh our commitment to the country with our new vision of Powering Digital India. We will work for a better tomorrow, together with you,” said Asim Warsi, SVP & Head, E-Commerce Business, Samsung India.

