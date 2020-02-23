Asian Wrestling C’ship 2020: Satywart Kadian, Gaurav Baliyan bag silver

In the first Gold medal match, Satywart Kadian lost to Iranian Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goleij in the 97 kg category to settle for a silver.

Gourav Baliyan lost his Gold Medal match to Arsalan Budazhapov of Kyrgyzstan in the 79 kg and has to be satisfied with silver.

India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia also had to settle for a silver medal as he faced a crushing 2-10 defeat at the hands of Japan’s Takuto Otoguro.

The other Indian in action at the Gold Medal match on Friday will be Ravi Dahiya in 57 kg.