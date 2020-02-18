Asian Wrestling Championship begins in New Delhi

It will be held at the KD Jadhav Hall of Indira Gandhi Stadium till 23rd of this month. The event will have a total of 30 weight classes, 10 each in Freestyle Men, Women, and Greco Roman.

The Championship will begin with Greco-Roman events, followed by women wrestling and men’s freestyle. On day 1 of the tournament, 55, 63, 77, 87 and 130 kg wrestlers will take to the mat to prove their mettle.

The preliminary and qualification matches will be played in the morning sessions while the semis and finals will be conducted from 6 PM to 9 PM. India will be among the favourites to bag gold on Day 1 itself.