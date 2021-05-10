ASI helps helpless couple, gets man admitted in hospital

Udaipur : While many times men in Khaaki make headlines for wrong reasons like atrocities , negligence or insensitivity , an ASI in Udaipur set an example how cops and the common public should help the suffering humanity during the pandemic.

ASI Himmat Singh from Hathi pole police station on Sunday received information about an ailing couple in Chamanpura colony under the police station limits. The cop was told that the old man was too weak and sick and his wife too was not well enough to take him to the hospital . None from the neighborhood helped them since they feared they could catch the infection if the couple had acquired the contagion.

The ASI called the 108 ambulance and asked the driver to take the old man to hospital. But the ambulance driver said that the given address was at a narrow lane where the vehicle couldn’t enter. Knowing this, the ASI went himself to the couple’s home and was sorrowful to see their condition. “They were lying on the bed. The old man had not eaten properly for days and was too weak and ailing. He wasn’t wearing clothes properly. The tea and food was lying near the bed.

I took his clothes from the old woman and dressed him before carrying him in a stretcher to the ambulance” Singh said. The cop also asked the neighbors to help him but most of the people refused claiming that the old man could be suffering from COVID since he was ill for many days. “We should be careful but not be scared of the pandemic and try to help needy people around us to get them hospitalised if someone is not able to go by themselves” Singh said.

