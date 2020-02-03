As Chinese face brunt in Sri Lanka, China says true friendship “must stand test of difficulties”

Chinese ambassador Cheng Xueyuan said in a statement yesterday that his office understands the concerns of Sri Lanka public, but hope at the same time that they could feel China’s responsible attitude to tackle coronavirus and see the ‘forceful and effective measures’ taken by China.

His comments came as there were several cases of discrimination against Chinese nationals reported from different parts of the country.

Chinese ambassador had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapasa last week.

The statement said embassy has been contacting Chinese tourists in Sri Lanka and requesting them to quarantine themselves and take medical treatment once suspicious symptoms show up.

It said the Chinese government prohibits the traveling of suspicious cases and halted all outbound group travels.

The statement urged people to trust China and do not fear in face of the Coronavirus as it has the capacity to contain and prevent the spread of it.

The statement added the epidemic shall be defeated in the end, and hope what they could remember is the strong look in the supportive faces, just as what Chinese people have done when Sri Lanka went through difficulties.

Sri Lanka has thousands of Chinese nationals working at various Chinese projects while Chinese tourists also constitute second highest numbers in terms of tourist arrivals.