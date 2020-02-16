Arvind Kejriwal sworn in as Chief Minister of Delhi for third time

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kejriwal and six Cabinet Ministers at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Mr. Kejriwal has retained all the Cabinet Ministers who were part of his last government. They are Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.

Mr. Kejriwal’s first term lasted only for 49 days and completed the full tenure in the second term. The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls held last week, bagging 62 out of 70 seats.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed thousands of people from all walks of life. Around 50 people from different fields who have contributed to Delhi’s development shared the stage with Arvind Kejriwal as special guests. They included teachers, bus marshalls, architects of the Signature Bridge and families of fire fighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A little boy dressed as Arvind Kejriwal stole everybody’s heart in Ramlila Ground. As Aam Aadmi Party has got a brute majority for the second time, now fulfilling the aspiration of people of Delhi will be a big challenge ahead for Arvind Kejriwal in the coming days.

Several leaders including AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta and others were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Later addressing the gathering, Mr. Kejriwal said, Delhi assembly election results is the victory of people. He said, people of Delhi have changed the politics of the country. Kejriwal said he wants to work with the Centre to make Delhi the number one city.