Arunachal Pradesh assembly passes resolution to bring state under Sixth Schedule

The resolution which was moved by Legislative Affairs Minister Bamang Felix  on Thursday on behalf of the State Government was passed by voice vote following a marathon discussion in the house.

Participating in the discussion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, it is a historic resolution moved by the State Government. Stating that it is a long-time exercise, the Chief Minister appealed to everyone for their cooperation as and when required.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu answering to a question on the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue, said that Arunachal Pradesh Government would soon initiate talks to resolve the boundary dispute with the neighbouring state.

The Assembly Session was held for only one day in view of the pandemic situation. 
 

