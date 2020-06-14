Artificial enlargement of claims by Nepal not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable: India

In response to media queries on passing of Constitutional Amendment Bill revising the Coat of Arms of Nepal by the House of Representatives, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it is violative of current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues.

He said India has noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed the constitution amendment bill, changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory.

Srivastava said India has already made its position clear on this matter.