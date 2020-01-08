Art Exhibition inaugurated to mark Gandhi@150 in Bangladesh

The exhibition was inaugurated with a floral tribute paid by MP from Noakhali H.M. Ibrahim and MP from Jamalpur Mirza Azam. The two Gandhi Ashrams in Bangladesh are located at Jamalpur and Noakhali. Leading thinker on Gandhian ideals, Syed Abul Maksud was the Special Guests of the Ceremony.

Welcoming the dignitaries and artists on the occasion Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Bishwadip Dey said that the exhibition will promote appreciation of Mahatma Gandhi’s life of simplicity and devotion to truth.

The exhibition is the culmination of art camp held in Sreemangal in Sylhet Division last month where 15 young artists worked on the exhibition under the guidance of the renowned artist Prof. Rokeya Sultana. The exhibition also featured unique photographs of Mahatma Gandhi since his days in South Africa to various movements in India.