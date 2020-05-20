Around 4 lakh people evacuated from Seven Coastal districts of West Bengal

Updating on the cyclone, Pradhan said, the cyclone is expected to make landfall today afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia island of Bangladesh.

He said, rains and wind have picked up in coastal Odisha. He said, the worry is storm surge predicted by IMD and water could rise to 4 to 6 meters.

He assured the people that the authorities are prepared to provide humanitarian assistance and undertake relief activities in the fallout of the cyclone.

Navy is on high for Cyclone Relief Efforts on the East Coast. The Eastern Naval Command(ENC) is in high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance.

Naval ships at Visakhapatnam are standing-by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief , evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid.

These ships are embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats and relief material that include food, clothes, medicines, blankets etc, in sufficient quantities.

Additionally, twenty Rescue Teams with Gemini Boats and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal.

Naval aircraft are also standing by at the Naval Air Stations INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamilnadu to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, and casualty evacuation if required.

Eastern Naval Command is monitoring the developments in the Bay of Bengal closely and Naval Officers-in-Charge (West Bengal) and (Odisha) are in constant communication with respective State Administrations to augment rescue and relief operations as needed.

