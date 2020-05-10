Around 300 Shramik Special trains run so far for over 3 lakh migrant workers

Railways had decided to operate Shramik Special trains after Home Ministry’s order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains. These trains brought back migrant workers to various states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Since the announcement of nationwide lockdown, Indian Railways have consistently proved itself to be the true lifeline for the nation. They are of course not plying the normal passenger train services but are certainly ferrying stranded migrant workers back to their home cities.

Amidst the lockdown, the trains have ferried people to cities like Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Lucknow and many more.

A maximum of around 1,200 passengers are allowed to travel in one such Shramik Special train observing strict social distancing norms. Proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train.

Railways are also providing the passengers free meals and water during the journey.

Railway Nodal Officers in various states are coordinating with State Government representatives constantly as their concurrence is necessary for movement of such passenger trains.

The efforts are ongoing and stranded people who wish to travel have been requested to register themselves with the State Governments.