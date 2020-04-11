Arogya Setu mobile app crosses over one crore downloads

People are finding the app very effective as the app is very safe and there are no privacy concerns.

The rumours about data surveillance in this regard are fake and unfounded. Countries like Singapore, the US, the UK, South Korea, Apple and Google already have such systems in place for public safety.

Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India Dr K Vijaya Raghavan has said that Arogya Setu Mobile App is an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Vijaya Raghavan said, Arogya Setu Mobile App is critical because if someone is tested positive, people who came in contact with them can be identified.