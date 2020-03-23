Army to assist civil administration to deal with Corona virus threat in Bangladesh

Government of Bangladesh has decided to deploy Army to assist civil administration in every district from Tuesday onwards to fight and control the spread of Corona virus in the country.

This was announced today by Khandker Anwarul Islam, the Cabinet Secretary of the government of Bangladesh.

The spokesperson of the ISPR (Inter Services Public Relations) wing of Army also confirmed the development to the Prasar Bharti Special Correspondent in Dhaka.

The government also announced that all its offices except hospitals, police and essential services will remain closed from 26th March to April 4.

Public transport will also operate on a limited scale. Government has decided to limit the banking operations and the central bank of the country Bangladesh Bank will issue necessary directives soon.

A 24×7 monitoring cell has been set up in the Prime Minister’s Office to check activities relating to Corona virus control.

In the meanwhile, High Commission of India in Dhaka informed that government of India has decided to close all incoming passenger traffic to India on all immigration check posts including land ports with immediate effect.

Bangladesh reported third death from Coronavirus on Monday. Six new Corona positive cases have been found in last 24 hours since Sunday.

A total of 33 people have been infected in the country till now out of which 5 have recovered and 3 died. 25 people remain currently infected.

According Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) of Bangladesh 51 patients are in Isolation and 46 patients are in institutional quarantine.