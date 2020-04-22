Army setting up two COVID-19 hospitals in J&K

An official spokesperson said that while efforts are on to set up a 250-bed hospital at Rangreth in Srinagar, another 100-bed COVID-19 care centre will come up at the Army Public School Domana within the next two to three days.

The spokesman said Financial Commissioner (Health and Medical Education) Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting along with senior officer of northern command Major Gen Hari Mohan Iyer here to review the arrangements for setting up the hospitals.

He said Director Health Services, Kashmir was directed to provide every support regarding the men and machinery and other equipment to make the hospital at Rangreth functional in the shortest possible time.

The Director Health Services, Jammu and the Army were directed to provide all necessary facilities to make the hospital at Domana functional in a couple of days, the spokesman said.

Major Gen Iyer assured the civil authorities of full cooperation in the management of COVID-19 hospitals.