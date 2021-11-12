Army Commander Southern Command Visits Jaisalmer Military Station

Jaipur : Lieutenant General JS Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command visited Jaisalmer Military Station on a two day visit on 11-12 Nov 2021. Army Commander reviewed the operational preparedness of the formations defending the western borders in the desert sector. He was briefed by senior formation commanders on various military aspects.

Army Commander witnessed Manoeuvre Battle Actions of Mechanised Formations in a fluid battlefield environment, operationalization of future technologies in conduct of military operations at tactical and operational level. This was effected by exploiting versatile and indigenous airborne platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (Weapon System Integrated), Dhruv, manned/unmanned teaming using Swarm Drones and enmeshing Artificial Intelligence to provide a cohesive operational and intelligence picture amalgamated within the Intelligence, Surveillance and Recce Architecture and exploitation of indigenously produced new generation equipments. Army Commander exhorted all ranks to be constantly prepared for any challenges, remain professionally sound and competent & constantly evolve tactics, technics and procedure to fight the “Future Wars”

Army Commander also visited the units located in Jaisalmer Military Station, interacted with the troops and appreciated the efforts put in by all ranks in maintaining a high state of morale and operational readiness at all times. He also inaugurated a newly built Sainik Institute in Jaisalmer Military Station as part of welfare of all ranks & their families.