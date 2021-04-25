Army College vacancies for 17 posts

Applications have been sought from qualified candidates for the recruitment of 17 vacant posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Tutor of the Army College of Medical Sciences. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply through email by 15 May 2021.

Last Date: 15 May 2021

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed MBBS / MD degree from MCI recognized institute. Detailed information is available on the official website http://theacms.in/.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be paid 60,000 to 1,30,000 rupees per month.

How to apply: Candidates desirous of working in these posts should send all the required documents to this email id before the last date- [email protected]

Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates will be done on the basis of interview.

