Army Chief on two day visit to Kashmir; reviews security situation

The COAS accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen BS Raju visited the formations and units in the hinterland on Thursday.

While interacting with jawans, the COAS highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded them for their high level of morale and motivation.

He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times. General Naravane extolled the close coordination among all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the valley and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic together.

Later in the day, the COAS visited 92 Base Hospital, where he appreciated the excellent work and vital critical care being provided by the doctors and support staff of 92 Base Hospital.

He commended them for being the lifeline of the Valley. He was then briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland. He also met members of the civil society later in the evening.