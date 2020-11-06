Army Chief MM Naravane calls on Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli

General Naravane conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the people of Nepal.

General Naravane also expressed his personal gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of Nepal.

Both sides also exchanged views on the extensive bilateral partnership between India and Nepal.

General Naravane reaffirmed that he would work to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, General Naravane had visited Nepali Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri and addressed the students and staff there.

As the last stop before concluding his tour, General Naravane visited the Indian Embassy where he was briefed about the welfare activities being carried out for roughly over two lakh thirty thousand Indian Army veterans and their families in Nepal.

During the visit, Gen Naravane also presented a welfare grant to Havildar Dil Bahadur Chhettri (Retired), a winner of Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest gallantry award of India.

General Naravane has completed a successful and productive three-day visit to Nepal and departed to India later on Friday afternoon.