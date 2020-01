This is his maiden visit to any forward post after taking the Charge as India’s 28th Army Chief.

General Narawane laid a wreath at Siachen War Memorial to pay homage to the martyrs.

He also interacted with the local Army officials. With temperatures touching as low as -50 degrees Celsius, the survival itself is a battle in Siachen.

Army is guarding the country’s boundaries in very hostile environment, braving the enemy as well as the nature.