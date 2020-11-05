Army Chief Gen. Naravane meets Nepali Army chief; equipment for field hospitals and ventilators gifted

In a ceremony Thursday morning, General MM Naravane laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (Martyr’s Memorial) at Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu.

He thereafter visited the Nepali Army Headquarters where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

This was followed by a meeting with his counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa, during which both delegations discussed Army-to-Army relations and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. He was also given a comprehensive briefing by senior officers of the Nepali Army.

On behalf of the Government of India, General MM Naravane presented medical equipment for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army. The equipment includes X-Ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units, anesthesia machines, laboratory equipment and ambulances.

Additional ventilators were also gifted to assist Nepali Army in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. This follows an earlier army-to-army provision of ventilators in July this year.