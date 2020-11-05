Army Chief Gen. Naravane conferred the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army

He was honoured at a special ceremony at the President’s official residence ‘Shital Niwas’ in Kathmandu.

He was also presented a sword and scroll during the function. The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli, Indian Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra and other senior officials of both the countries.

The practice follows a seven decade old tradition of conferring Army Chiefs of each other’s country with the honorary title. Commander-in-Chief General KM Cariappa was the first Indian Army Chief to be decorated with the title in 1950. In January last year, Chief of Nepali Army, General Purna Chandra Thapa, was also made the honorary General of the Indian Army by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Following the ceremony, General MM Naravane called on the President of Nepal. He was accompanied by Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra.

During the meeting, General Naravane conveyed his gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and also discussed measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

