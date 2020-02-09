Armand Duplantis breaks Pole Vault World Record

World silver medallist Armand Duplantis realised a lifetime dream when he broke the pole vault world record on Saturday by soaring 6.17 metres on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.

American-born Swede Duplantis broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie’s record of 6.16m set in February 2014 in Donetsk, Ukraine.

He broke the record on his sixth jump of the competition, having narrowly failed to clear the same height in Dusseldorf on Tuesday when he brushed the bar on his way down.