Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Panwar win gold medals in 10 m air rifle events at  Meyton Cup in Austria

World No. 3 Apurvi shot the third best qualification score of 630.1 and followed it up with an equally impressive score of 251.4 in the final to seal the gold with a margin of 0.2 point.Apurvi had also won the gold and a bronze in the previous edition of the competition in 2019.

In the men’s 10m air rifle, World No. 2 Divyansh Singh Panwar shot 249.7 to claim the gold with a margin of 0.7 point.

The silver was won by Dane Sampson of Australia while qualification topper Deepak Kumar (629.4) took the bronze.

