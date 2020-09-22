Approved Outlay for PM Svanidhi Scheme Rs.600.00 Crores

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has, on June 01, 2020, launched Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Amta Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme (PM SVANidhi). It aims at facilitating collateral free working capital loans upto Rs 10,000 of 1 year tenure, to about 50 lakh street vendors across the country. It also provides for incentives in the form of interest subsidy @ 7% per annum on regular repayment of loan and cash-back upto Rs. 100 per month on undertaking prescribed digital transactions. Further, on timely or early repayment, the vendors will be eligible for the next cycle of working capital loan with an enhanced limit. For the purpose of scheme administration, an end-to-end solution through an IT platform has been developed in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The loan processing under the Scheme has commenced on July 02, 2020.

The approved outlay for PM SVANidhi scheme is Rs.600.00 crores. A statement giving State/Union Territories wise details of loan amount disbursed by the Lending Institutions up to September 17, 2020 is annexed.

This was informed by Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

ANNEXURE STATE-WISE DETAILS OF LOAN AMOUNT DISBURSED UNDER PM SVANidhi SCHEME AS ON 17-09-2020 S.No. State/UT Disbursed amount (Rupees in crore) 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.027 2 Andhra Pradesh 2.417 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0.194 4 Assam 0.014 5 Bihar 0.391 6 Chandigarh 0.138 7 Chhattisgarh 0.857 8 D&NH and DD 0.064 9 Delhi 0.077 10 Goa 0.015 11 Gujarat 2.179 12 Haryana 0.615 13 Himachal Pradesh 0.149 14 Jammu & Kashmir 0.016 15 Jharkhand 1.420 16 Karnataka 1.209 17 Kerala 1.304 18 Laddakh 0.000 19 Madhya Pradesh 92.613 20 Maharashtra 2.687 21 Manipur 0.170 22 Meghalaya 0.000 23 Mizoram 0.028 24 Nagaland 0.000 25 Odisha 0.690 26 Puducherry 0.007 27 Punjab 0.083 28 Rajasthan 0.620 29 Sikkim 0.000 30 Tamil Nadu 1.983 31 Telangana 6.865 32 Tripura 0.031 33 Uttar Pradesh 3.622 34 Uttarakhand 0.118 35 West Bengal 0.003 TOTAL 120.606