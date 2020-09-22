Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Approved Outlay for PM Svanidhi Scheme Rs.600.00 Crores

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has, on June 01, 2020, launched Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Amta Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme (PM SVANidhi). It aims at facilitating collateral free working capital loans upto Rs 10,000 of 1 year tenure, to about 50 lakh street vendors across the country. It also provides for incentives in the form of interest subsidy @ 7% per annum on regular repayment of loan and cash-back upto Rs. 100 per month on undertaking prescribed digital transactions. Further, on timely or early repayment, the vendors will be eligible for the next cycle of working capital loan with an enhanced limit. For the purpose of scheme administration, an end-to-end solution through an IT platform has been developed in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The loan processing under the Scheme has commenced on July 02, 2020.

The approved outlay for PM SVANidhi scheme is Rs.600.00 crores. A statement giving State/Union Territories wise details of loan amount disbursed by the Lending Institutions up to September 17, 2020 is annexed.

This was informed by Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

ANNEXURE
STATE-WISE DETAILS OF LOAN AMOUNT DISBURSED UNDER PM SVANidhi  SCHEME AS ON 17-09-2020
S.No. State/UT Disbursed amount (Rupees in crore)
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.027
2 Andhra Pradesh 2.417
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0.194
4 Assam 0.014
5 Bihar 0.391
6 Chandigarh 0.138
7 Chhattisgarh 0.857
8 D&NH and DD 0.064
9 Delhi 0.077
10 Goa 0.015
11 Gujarat 2.179
12 Haryana 0.615
13 Himachal Pradesh 0.149
14 Jammu & Kashmir 0.016
15 Jharkhand 1.420
16 Karnataka 1.209
17 Kerala 1.304
18 Laddakh 0.000
19 Madhya Pradesh 92.613
20 Maharashtra 2.687
21 Manipur 0.170
22 Meghalaya 0.000
23 Mizoram 0.028
24 Nagaland 0.000
25 Odisha 0.690
26 Puducherry 0.007
27 Punjab 0.083
28 Rajasthan 0.620
29 Sikkim 0.000
30 Tamil Nadu 1.983
31 Telangana 6.865
32 Tripura 0.031
33 Uttar Pradesh 3.622
34 Uttarakhand 0.118
35 West Bengal 0.003
TOTAL 120.606

 

