Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has, on June 01, 2020, launched Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Amta Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme (PM SVANidhi). It aims at facilitating collateral free working capital loans upto Rs 10,000 of 1 year tenure, to about 50 lakh street vendors across the country. It also provides for incentives in the form of interest subsidy @ 7% per annum on regular repayment of loan and cash-back upto Rs. 100 per month on undertaking prescribed digital transactions. Further, on timely or early repayment, the vendors will be eligible for the next cycle of working capital loan with an enhanced limit. For the purpose of scheme administration, an end-to-end solution through an IT platform has been developed in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The loan processing under the Scheme has commenced on July 02, 2020.

The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 is implemented by the respective States/ Union Territories by framing of Rules and Schemes. As per provision of the Act, the Town Vending Committee shall, within such period and in such manner as may be specified in the scheme, conduct a survey of all existing street vendors, within the area under its jurisdiction. As informed by the States/UTs, the number of street vendors identified, so far, is 18,25,776. State/Union Territory wise detail is at Annexure-I.

PM SVANidhi aims at facilitating collateral free working capital loans upto Rs 10,000 of 1 year tenure, to an estimated about 50 lakh street vendors vending in the urban areas belonging to urban / rural areas across the country.

The approved outlay for PM SVANidhi scheme is Rs.600 crore. A statement giving State/Union Territories wise details of loan applications received, loan amount sanctioned and disbursed up to September 17, 2020 isat Annexure-II.

In order to extend coverage, the street vendors who are left out of the Urban Local Body-led identification survey, or rural vendors vending in urban areas, have been made eligible to take benefit under the Scheme on production of a Letter of Recommendation issued by the ULB. Other initiatives include launching PM SVANidhi Web Portal and a Mobile App for lending institutions and Urban Local Body officials, a digital module for Letter of Recommendation, and integration of Common Service Centres with the application process. Further, the Radio Jingles were broadcast and newspaper advertisement published in Hindi and other regional languages in July-August 2020.Also, States / UTs have been provided Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material in local languages for outreach and dissemination of the benefits to the vendors to avail the facilities.

This was informed by Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

STATE/UT WISE NUMBER OF STREET VENDORS IDENTIFIED

State Name Street Vendors Identified Andhra Pradesh 97,916 Arunachal Pradesh 5,290 Assam 21,418 Bihar 65,842 Chandigarh 21,622 Chhattisgarh 31,853 Goa 1,151 Gujarat 2,13,789 Haryana 1,03,126 Himachal Pradesh 5,529 J& K 1,202 Jharkhand 37,173 Karnataka 1,17,936 Kerala 21,658 Madhya Pradesh 94,636 Maharashtra 1,10,708 Manipur 725 Meghalaya 843 Mizoram 4,605 Nagaland 722 Odisha 63,222 Puducherry 7,235 Punjab 82,646 Rajasthan 86,975 Tamil Nadu 1,03,011 Telangana 2,25,701 Tripura 8,666 Uttar Pradesh 2,68,756 Uttarakhand 21,188 West Bengal 632 Total 18,25,776

STATE-WISE DETAILS OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, LOAN AMOUNT SANCTIONED AND DISBURSED UNDER PM SVANIDHI