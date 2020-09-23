Home / BUSINESS / Approved Outlay for PM Svanidhi Scheme is Rs.600 Crore

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has, on June 01, 2020, launched Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Amta Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme (PM SVANidhi). It aims at facilitating collateral free working capital loans upto Rs 10,000 of 1 year tenure, to about 50 lakh street vendors across the country. It also provides for incentives in the form of interest subsidy @ 7% per annum on regular repayment of loan and cash-back upto Rs. 100 per month on undertaking prescribed digital transactions. Further, on timely or early repayment, the vendors will be eligible for the next cycle of working capital loan with an enhanced limit. For the purpose of scheme administration, an end-to-end solution through an IT platform has been developed in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The loan processing under the Scheme has commenced on July 02, 2020.

The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 is implemented by the respective States/ Union Territories by framing of Rules and Schemes. As per provision of the Act, the Town Vending Committee shall, within such period and in such manner as may be specified in the scheme, conduct a survey of all existing street vendors, within the area under its jurisdiction. As informed by the States/UTs, the number of street vendors identified, so far, is 18,25,776. State/Union Territory wise detail is at Annexure-I.

PM SVANidhi aims at facilitating collateral free working capital loans upto Rs 10,000 of 1 year tenure, to an estimated about 50 lakh street vendors vending in the urban areas belonging to urban / rural areas across the country.

The approved outlay for PM SVANidhi scheme is Rs.600 crore. A statement giving State/Union Territories wise details of loan applications received, loan amount sanctioned and disbursed up to September 17, 2020 isat Annexure-II.

In order to extend coverage, the street vendors who are left out of the Urban Local Body-led identification survey, or rural vendors vending in urban areas, have been made eligible to take benefit under the Scheme on production of a Letter of Recommendation issued by the ULB. Other initiatives include launching PM SVANidhi Web Portal and a Mobile App for lending institutions and Urban Local Body officials, a digital module for Letter of Recommendation, and integration of Common Service Centres with the application process. Further, the Radio Jingles were broadcast and newspaper advertisement published in Hindi and other regional languages in July-August 2020.Also, States / UTs have been provided Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material in local languages for outreach and dissemination of the benefits to the vendors to avail the facilities.

This was informed by Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

STATE/UT WISE NUMBER OF STREET VENDORS IDENTIFIED

State Name Street Vendors Identified
Andhra Pradesh 97,916
Arunachal Pradesh 5,290
Assam 21,418
Bihar 65,842
Chandigarh 21,622
Chhattisgarh 31,853
Goa 1,151
Gujarat 2,13,789
Haryana 1,03,126
Himachal Pradesh 5,529
J&amp; K 1,202
Jharkhand 37,173
Karnataka 1,17,936
Kerala 21,658
Madhya Pradesh 94,636
Maharashtra 1,10,708
Manipur 725
Meghalaya 843
Mizoram 4,605
Nagaland 722
Odisha 63,222
Puducherry 7,235
Punjab 82,646
Rajasthan 86,975
Tamil Nadu 1,03,011
Telangana 2,25,701
Tripura 8,666
Uttar Pradesh 2,68,756
Uttarakhand 21,188
West Bengal 632
Total 18,25,776

 

STATE-WISE DETAILS OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, LOAN AMOUNT SANCTIONED AND DISBURSED UNDER PM SVANIDHI

(AS ON 17-09-2020)

S.No State Total Received Application Sanctioned
amount
(Rs. in Crore)		 Disbursed
amount
(Rs. in Crore)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 129 0.098 0.027
2 Andhra Pradesh 73,465 19.379 2.417
3 Arunachal Pradesh 757 0.356 0.194
4 Assam 3,055 0.226 0.014
5 Bihar 28,102 5.283 0.391
6 Chandigarh 547 0.275 0.138
7 Chhattisgarh 10,858 2.522 0.857
8 D&NH AND DD 838 0.269 0.064
9 Delhi 8,007 1.013 0.077
10 Goa 346 0.161 0.015
11 Gujarat 1,11,333 41.976 2.179
12 Haryana 18,282 5.743 0.615
13 Himachal Pradesh 1,063 0.578 0.149
14 Jammu and Kashmir 673 0.075 0.016
15 Jharkhand 16,148 7.606 1.420
16 Karnataka 41,097 10.963 1.209
17 Kerala 8,069 4.053 1.304
18 Ladakh 6 0.000 0.000
19 Madhya Pradesh 2,79,846 163.300 92.613
20 Maharashtra 1,01,144 16.973 2.687
21 Manipur 2,928 0.700 0.170
22 Meghalaya 25 0.001 0.000
23 Mizoram 394 0.184 0.028
24 Nagaland 39 0.004 0.000
25 Odisha 22,529 6.392 0.690
26 Puducherry 1,069 0.083 0.007
27 Punjab 5,980 1.470 0.083
28 Rajasthan 31,315 8.045 0.620
29 Sikkim 3 0.000 0.000
30 Tamil Nadu 38,664 13.284 1.983
31 Telangana 2,32,022 88.328 6.865
32 Tripura 1,534 0.201 0.031
33 Uttar Pradesh 2,66,452 60.467 3.622
34 Uttarakhand 3,089 0.922 0.118
35 West Bengal 1,408 0.181 0.003
Grand Total 13,11,216 461.110 120.607

 

