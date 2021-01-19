apply Vacancy on the post of Assistant Professor



Good news is coming for young people aspiring to become assistant professors. According to the information received BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology has issued notices regarding recruitment to many posts. Interested candidates apply online.

Post Details: BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology has sought applications for recruitment to 29 posts of Assistant Professor.

Eligibility: The candidates’ qualifications for applying to the posts of Assistant Professor are determined according to the posts. For complete details, you should learn the notification.

Last date of application: The last date to apply online for these posts has been fixed till 31 January 2021.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected through interview on these posts of Assistant Professor. See the notice for more information.

Application Fee: Rs 1000 for GEN / OBC / EWS, while no fee is fixed for SC / ST / PWD.

Apply from this link: https://www.nitj.ac.in/advt_05_2020/recruitment/Login

Before applying candidate Go through the official website of BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology and read the notice thoroughly, then apply online only. The application process has started.

The post apply Vacancy on the post of Assistant Professor first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news







