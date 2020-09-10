Apply online for 1,000 apprentice posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have secured 10th class with Math and Science and 12th with Physics, Chemistry and Biology with 50% marks from recognized board. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 15 to 24 years old. The reserved category candidates will be given full relaxation in the age limit as per government rules.

Stipend: Selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per month.

Application fee: The candidates of general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. While reserved category candidates will not have to pay any application fee of any kind.

How to apply: Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in/.

Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained in tenth and twelfth. There will be an increase of 10 percent in the minimum stipend amount fixed in the second year of apprenticeship training and 15 percent in the stipulated minimum stipend amount during the third year. New candidates are allowed to choose their option in the trade. But they will be given the trade only on the merit and availability of vacancy in the respective trade. According to the Apprentices Act 1961, candidates are required to be physically fit. It will be mandatory for selected candidates to show the medical certificate given by the authorized doctor.